Oncolytics Biotech Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 16, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual Meeting of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. Please note that this meeting is being recorded.



I would like to introduce Kirk Look, Chair of the meeting. Mr. Look, please go ahead.



Kirk J. Look - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. My name is Kirk Look, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of Oncolytics, and I'll be serving as Chair of this meeting.



Joining me today is Matt Coffey, President and CEO; as well as we have Wayne Pisano, Deborah Brown, Angela Holtham, Bernd Seizinger and James Parsons, who I believe have joined us online. Other members of management also joining us are Allison Hagerman, Andrew de Guttadauro and Tom Heineman.



Now for convenience, we've divided today's meeting into 2 parts. First, the formal business portion will address the legal requirements for a shareholders' meeting, including voting on the resolutions. After we conclude the formal part of the meeting, the second part will consis