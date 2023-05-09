Oncolytics Biotech Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. Please note the meeting will be recorded. I would like to introduce Kirk Look, Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Look, the floor is yours.



Kirk J. Look - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. My name is Kirk Look and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Oncolytics, and I will be serving as Chair of this meeting.



Now joining me today is Matt Coffey, President and CEO; as well we have Wayne Pisano, Deborah Brown, Angela Holtham, Bernd Seizinger, James Parsons and Jonathan Rigby, who I believe have joined us online.



Other members of management also joining us online are Allison Hagerman, Andrew De Guttadauro, Tom Heineman and Amy Levin.



For convenience, we have divided today's meeting into 2 parts. First, the formal business portion will address the legal requirements for a shareholders' meeting, including voting on the resolutions.