Carvey Leung - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Carvey. I'm a research associate here in Cantor. Thank you for joining us, Matt, for our fireside chat.



To start, can you tell us about your role at the company?



Matt Coffey - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - President and CEO



Yeah. I'm Matt Coffey. I'm the President and CEO. And I was fortunate enough to actually be involved in the discovery team that was involved in the initial discovery that this could potentially act as a cancer therapeutic.



Questions and Answers:

- Cantor Fitzgerald - AnalystAwesome. Well, thank you for the introduction. What's your company's strategic vision? And where do you see the company, say, in three to five years?- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - President and CEOWe're actually at a very interesting time right now. We have been selected by a non-profit called PanCAN, which is running a Phase 3 for us, and it's an ongoing development study