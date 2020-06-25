OPKO Health Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Phillip Frost - OPKO Health, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of OPKO Health. I'm Phillip Frost, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the company. I want to warmly welcome all of you virtually and express our appreciation for your support as we continue to build OPKO into a leading pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.
I'm joined here by Dr. Jane Hsiao, who serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Technical Officer; Steven Rubin, who is a Director and Executive Vice President; Adam Logal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Charles Bishop, COO of the Renal Division; and Dr. Tony Cruz, CEO of our Transition Therapeutics subsidiary. Dr. Jon Cohen, Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories, is joining us virtually. Steve Rubin will act as secretary for today's meeting, and Mr. Rulfo Hernandez has been appointed the inspector of elections.
I would also like to acknowledge our Board members who are joining us virtually today. Dr. Robert Fishel; Dr. Richard Krasno; Dr. Richard Lerner; Mr. Joh
