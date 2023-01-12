OPKO Health Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 12, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Mallika, and I'm an associate with the JPMorgan Healthcare Group. It is my pleasure to introduce to you today, Dr. Elias Zerhouni, who is the President and Vice Chairman of OPKO Health and Co-Founder of ModeX.



Before we kick off, I would like to remind everyone of the format of the session. We will start with a presentation followed by Q&A. So please have your questions ready for the Q&A part of the session.



I will hand it over to Elias. Thank you so much for joining us today, and we look forward to hearing the story.



Elias Adam Zerhouni - OPKO Health, Inc. - President & Vice Chairman



Thank you, Mallika, and welcome, everybody. I'd like to cover really the company, OPKO, and evolution that it has gone through over 2022 and what we're thinking about for 2023. Give you the time to read this. Done, we'll go the next one.



So let me just say that first and foremost, to really appreciate the presentation, you have to get a sense of how OPKO is organized and what is OPKO. And yo