Aug 22, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Opera's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I will now hand it over to Mr. Derrick Nueman, Opera's Head of Investor Relations to open the call.
Derrick L. Nueman - Opera Limited - VP of IR
Thank you, and welcome to Opera's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today -- with me today are CFO, Frode Jacobsen; and our COO, Song Lin.
Before we begin, I refer you to safe harbor statement in the company's earnings release, which also is applied to this conference call today as management will make forward-looking statements. Our commentary today will also include non-IFRS financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Reconciliations between IFRS and non-IFRS metrics for our repor
Q2 2019 Opera Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
