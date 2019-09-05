Opera Ltd at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 05, 2019 / 07:40PM GMT

Hillman Chan - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Research Analyst



Well, let's get started. So very delighted to welcome the management of Opera to our conference this year. So today, we have CFO, Frode Jacobsen; and Head of IR, Derrick Nueman, with us today. So thanks all for joining us today. I guess many people in the room and on the webcast may not sort of follow the Opera story that closely. When we get started, by giving us some updates and overview of the business. I'll start with you, Frode.



Frode Fleten Jacobsen - Opera Limited - CFO



Sure. So just briefly, what is Opera? Opera is actually a surprisingly big global internet company. We have a user base of 350 million monthly and a brand that is very strong in many markets, in particular, emerging markets. We're on a good growth trajectory. We delivered 55% year-over-year growth now in Q2 and we are profitable. So that's a bit of highlights. A lot of people know Opera from before because of our browsers. That's how we started out, PC and mobile browsers. That's a nice growing business, a good business to be