Sep 05, 2019 / 07:40PM GMT
Hillman Chan - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Research Analyst
Well, let's get started. So very delighted to welcome the management of Opera to our conference this year. So today, we have CFO, Frode Jacobsen; and Head of IR, Derrick Nueman, with us today. So thanks all for joining us today. I guess many people in the room and on the webcast may not sort of follow the Opera story that closely. When we get started, by giving us some updates and overview of the business. I'll start with you, Frode.
Frode Fleten Jacobsen - Opera Limited - CFO
Sure. So just briefly, what is Opera? Opera is actually a surprisingly big global internet company. We have a user base of 350 million monthly and a brand that is very strong in many markets, in particular, emerging markets. We're on a good growth trajectory. We delivered 55% year-over-year growth now in Q2 and we are profitable. So that's a bit of highlights. A lot of people know Opera from before because of our browsers. That's how we started out, PC and mobile browsers. That's a nice growing business, a good business to be
Opera Ltd at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript
Sep 05, 2019 / 07:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...