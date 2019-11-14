Nov 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Opera's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now hand it over to Mr. Derrick Nueman, Opera's Head of Investor Relations, to open the call.
Derrick L. Nueman - Opera Limited - VP of IR
Thank you and welcome to Opera's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.
With me today, I have our CFO, Frode Jacobsen; and our COO, Song Lin.
We are really excited to be hosting our call today from Lagos, Nigeria, which is the largest country in Africa. We have a strong presence here and significant growth opportunities, including browser, Opera News, advertising, classified and microlending as well as our investment in OPay, a company we incubated which had an impressive growth trajectory, already becoming Nigeria's leading mobile payment and motorbike ride-hailing service.
Before I hand over the call to Frode, I refer you to the safe harbor statement in the company's earnings release, which also applies to the conference call today as management will make forward-looking statements.
Q3 2019 Opera Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
