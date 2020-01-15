Opera Ltd at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Derrick L. Nueman - Opera Limited - VP of IR



Good morning, and really appreciate you guys coming to join me this really early in the morning.



All right. Now that I can actually hit the slides, okay, let's get going. So Opera, it's probably one of the biggest Internet companies very few people have heard of. We've got 350 million global users, very few are in the United States. The 3 regions where we're really strong are Europe, Asia and Africa. And we've been a growing platform both in terms of users and in revenue. And what's really interesting, given our brand, we have a real opportunity to leverage into new products