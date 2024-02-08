Suburban Propane Partners LP Reports Mixed Q1 Results Amid Warm Weather Challenges

Net Income Declines While Operational Efficiency and Renewable Initiatives Show Promise

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $24.5 million in Q1 FY2024, down from $45.4 million in Q1 FY2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased to $75.2 million in Q1 FY2024 from $90.0 million in Q1 FY2023.
  • Propane Volumes: Slight decrease of 2.0% in retail gallons sold due to warmer weather.
  • Gross Margin: Slight decrease of 0.9% to $212.8 million in Q1 FY2024, excluding mark-to-market adjustments.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by 6.4% primarily due to higher payroll and RNG facility costs.
  • Debt Position: Total debt increased by $54.8 million due to seasonal borrowings.
  • Distribution: Quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit announced.
Article's Main Image

1755586750765494272.png

On February 8, 2024, Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended December 30, 2023. The company, a leading distributor of propane and provider of other refined fuels and energy services, faced a challenging quarter due to unseasonably warm weather, which led to a decrease in net income to $24.5 million, or $0.38 per Common Unit, compared to $45.4 million, or $0.71 per Common Unit, in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Suburban Propane Partners LP operates in three segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; and Natural Gas and Electricity, with the Propane segment being the primary revenue generator. Despite the warm weather impacting customer demand for heating, the company's propane volumes only saw a marginal decrease of 2.0% compared to the prior year's first quarter. This was partly offset by solid agricultural demand and positive customer base trends.

President and CEO Michael A. Stivala commented on the quarter's performance, emphasizing the company's operational efficiency and readiness to meet increased demand as more seasonable weather sets in. He also highlighted the ongoing investments in renewable natural gas (RNG) operations, including capital deployment to enhance efficiency at the RNG production facility in Stanfield, Arizona, and the development of RNG offtake arrangements.

The fiscal 2024 first quarter was dominated by unseasonably warm weather that persisted across the country, especially during the critical last six weeks of the quarter, which negatively impacted customer demand for heating purposes. - Michael A. Stivala, President and CEO

The company's total gross margin for the fiscal 2024 first quarter decreased slightly by $2.0 million, or 0.9%, compared to the prior year first quarter, including a $10.8 million unrealized loss due to mark-to-market adjustments for derivative instruments. Excluding these adjustments, the total gross margin decreased by $4.9 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to lower propane volumes sold and lower propane unit margins.

Operating and general and administrative expenses for the quarter increased by 6.4%, mainly due to higher payroll and benefit-related expenses and operating costs associated with the RNG production facilities. The company's total debt increased by $54.8 million compared to September 2023, attributed to seasonal borrowings under the Partnership’s revolving credit facility to fund working capital.

Suburban Propane Partners LP declared a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit for the three months ended December 30, 2023, which is payable on February 13, 2024, to Common Unitholders of record as of February 6, 2024.

The company's focus on operational efficiency, despite the warm weather's impact on demand, and its strategic investments in renewable energy initiatives, position it to potentially benefit from the ongoing energy transition and to meet the seasonal demand for heating. However, the increased operating expenses and the debt position warrant close monitoring by investors.

For a more detailed analysis of Suburban Propane Partners LP's financial results, including the complete consolidated financial statements, investors are encouraged to review the company's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC and available on the public EDGAR electronic filing system.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Suburban Propane Partners LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.