Q2 2020 Opera Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Opera Limited Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Derrick Nueman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Derrick L. Nueman - Opera Limited - VP of IR



Thank you, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. With me today, I have our CFO Frode Jacobsen; and Song Lin, who today, now holds the role of co-CEO of Opera.



Before I hand over the call to Frode, I would like to remind everyone that in the conference call today, the company will be making statements about its future results and expectations, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on current expectations and the current economic environment and are inherently subject to economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies beyond the control of management. You should be cautioned that th