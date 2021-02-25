Q4 2020 Opera Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Opera Limited's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Derrick Nueman, Head of Investor Relations. Please begin.



Derrick L. Nueman - Opera Limited - VP of IR



Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. With me today on the call, I have our co-CEO, Song Lin; and our CFO, Frode Jacobsen.



Before I hand over the call to Song Lin, I would like to remind everyone that in the conference call today, the company will be making statements about its future results and expectations, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on current expectations and how we perceive the current economic environment and are inherently subject to economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies beyond the control of management. You should be cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of