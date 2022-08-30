Q2 2022 Opera Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Matthew Wolfson - Opera Limited - Head of IR



Thank you for joining us. As usual, with me today are Co-CEO, Song Lin; and our CFO, Frode Jacobsen. In addition, our Executive Vice President of Browsers, Krystian Kolondra, who's joined us to shed light on our segmented approach to the browser market and how we think about the GX browser and gaming opportunity in front of us.



Before I hand over the call to Song Lin, I would like to remind everyone that in the conference call today, the company will be making statements about future results and expectations, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on current expectations and how we perceive the current economic environment, and are e