Opera Ltd at Needham Technology and Media Conference Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Max Barsamian - Needham & Company - Moderator



Hey, everyone. Welcome to day three of the Needham TMT Conference, and thanks for tuning in here. Here, I have Opera with CFO, Frode Jacobsen; and IR, Matt Wolfson. So we'll do a 20-minute or so presentation and then leave some time for the end for Q&A.



But with that, I'll turn it over to you, guys.



Frode Jacobsen - Opera Limited - CFO



Thanks, Max. Hi, everyone. Frode here, CFO, as Max said, of Opera. So I'll try to be brief in our introduction of the company.



Opera is not maybe as known to US audience yet, even though the US actually is one of our fastest growing countries. We are a Nasdaq-listed company with over 300 million monthly users around the world. We are a Norwegian company. That's where I'm dialing in from today.



We've been around since the '90s. Growing quickly, we just reported our ninth consecutive quarter of 20%-plus year-over-year growth. And we run a profitable business with EBITDA margins above 20%. So our main focus is to raise a bit awareness on the market side