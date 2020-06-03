Oportun Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 03, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Kathleen I. Layton - Oportun Financial Corporation - Senior VP, Deputy General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Oportun Financial Corporation Annual General Meeting, our first as a publicly traded company. My name is Kate Layton, and I'm Oportun's Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and I will be serving as the secretary for this meeting. Before I introduce you to our Board, business leaders and some of our partners who are joining me virtually today, let me remind you that you may submit questions at any time during this meeting through the web portal. We will also respond to questions we received before this meeting. We have allotted time after the formal business portion of the meeting to respond to your questions.



Only questions that are relevant to the proposals being put forth today and to our business operations will be answered. The members of the Board joining us today are: The Honorable Aida Alvarez, Jo Ann Barefoot, Louis Miramontes, Carl Pascarella, Dave Strohm and Neil Williams. Raul Vazquez, our CEO and a member of the Board of Direct