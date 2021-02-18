Q4 2020 Oportun Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Oportun Financial Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Nils Erdmann, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Nils Erdmann - Oportun Financial Corporation - VP of IR



Thanks, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today to discuss Oportun's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.



I'll remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements, particularly given the uncertaintie