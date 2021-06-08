Oportun Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 08, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Oportun Financial Corporation. At this time, I would like to introduce our first speaker, Kate Layton.



Kathleen I. Layton - Oportun Financial Corporation - Senior VP, Deputy General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Oportun Financial Corporation Annual Stockholders Meeting. My name is Kate Layton, and I am Oportun's Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and I'll be serving as secretary for this meeting.



Before I introduce you to our Board, business leaders and some of our partners who are joining me virtually today, let me remind you that you may submit questions at any time during this meeting through the web portal. We will also respond to questions we received before this meeting. We have allotted time after the formal business portion of the meeting to respond to your questions. Only questions that are relevant to the proposals being put forth today and to our business operations will be answered.



The members of the Board