Jun 22, 2021 / 02:55PM GMT
John Hecht - Jefferies LLC - Analyst
Good morning, everybody. Thank you all for participating. Really pleased to announce Oportun, our next guest here. With us, we have Raul Vazquez, who is the CEO. And just real quick, before we get into our fireside chat, I want to spend a little bit of time introducing the Company. But also, for any of you in the audience who has a question, please feel free at any time to type in your question. I will be looking at the question board throughout the fireside chat here, and I will interject any questions as they come up. So again, feel free to do that. So welcome, Raul.
Raul Vazquez - Oportun Financial Corporation - CEO
Good morning, everyone.
John Hecht - Jefferies LLC - Analyst
So Oportun is a multichannel originator and manager of consumer loans. The Company has a very advanced AI-based underwriting model, which really effectively and productively evaluates prices and structures credit. The Company really focuses on the underbanked, so people who may have what we call thin credit f
Oportun Financial Corp at Jefferies Consumer Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 22, 2021 / 02:55PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...