Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Oportun Acquisition of Digit Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Nils Erdmann, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Nils L. Erdmann - Oportun Financial Corporation - VP of IR
Thanks. I'd like to remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on them. A more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are set forth in today's press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the
Oportun Financial Corp To Acquire Hello Digit Inc Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...