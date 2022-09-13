Sep 13, 2022 / 06:45PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon. Thanks for joining. I'm very pleased to be joined on the stage by Raul Vazquez, the CEO of Oportun. We're going to be doing a fireside chat. We've got a number of prepared questions for Raul. And then I'll take a break in the middle and open it up to any questions from the audience, if you have any.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research AnalystSo I'm sure you've already been getting this today with some of the meetings you've had, but just wanted to focus first on credit. 2Q credit performance came in, in line with expectations, but you revised the full year outlook higher. Can you just talk a little about the drivers about the change in the outlook?- Oportun Financial Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorSure. It's interesting just even walking over here, the hallway conversations are all about credit.