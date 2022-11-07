Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, and welcome to Oportun Financial Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Dorian Hare. Please go ahead.
Dorian Hare - Oportun Financial Corporation - Senior VP of IR
Thanks, and hello everyone. With me today to discuss Oportun's third quarter 2022 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer.
I will remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results of operations and financial positions, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements and we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
A more detailed discussion of the
Q3 2022 Oportun Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...