Q1 2019 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss OptimizeRx's first quarter ended March 31, 2019. With us today is the Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx, William Febbo. He is joined by the company's President, Miriam Paramore; and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Baker.



Following their remarks, we'll open the call to questions. Then before we conclude today's call, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for telephone replay via instructions in today's press release in the Investors section of the company's website.



Now I'd like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. Please go ahead.



William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you, Teshan, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call today.



In Q1, we realized our 8th quarter in a row of revenue growth, along with record gross margins and continued p