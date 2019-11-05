Q3 2019 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss OptimizeRx Corp. third quarter ended September 30, 2019. With us today is the company's Chief Executive Officer, William Febbo; and the company's President, Miriam Paramore. They are joined by the company's Chief Financial Officer, Doug Baker; and Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Silvestro.



Following their remarks today, we'll open the call to questions. Then before we conclude today's call, provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for telephone replay via instructions in today's press release in the Investors section of the company's website.



Now I'd like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. Please go ahead, sir.



William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. During the third quarter we made broad advances with our digital