May 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss OptimizeRx Corporation's first quarter ended March 31, 2020. With us today are the company's Chief Executive Officer, William Febbo; the President, Miriam Paramore; the Chief Financial Officer, Doug Baker; and Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Silvestro.
Following management's remarks today, we'll open the call to questions. Then before we conclude today's call, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. And will be made available for telephone replay via instructions in today's press release in the Investors section of the company's website.
Now I would like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. Please go ahead.
William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director
Thank you, operator, and thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us on this call today, especially during these difficult times globally.
Q1 2020 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript
