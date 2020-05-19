May 19, 2020 / 12:35PM GMT

Daniel Cohen;RBC Capital Markets;Managing Director -



Good morning. Thanks for joining us at the RBC Capital Markets Annual Healthcare Conference. My name is Daniel Cohen, and I'm with RBC Capital Markets. I'm honored to host OptimizeRx and the company's Chief Executive Officer, Will Febbo. I'm going to turn the conversation over to Will.



William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Thanks, Daniel, and thanks for the invite. My name is Will Febbo. I'm the CEO and Director of OptimizeRx, been in this position for about 4 years. Prior to starting, I just want to remind our listeners that this -- of our safe harbor statement. This is for informational purposes only. Please read at your leisure.



Okay. OptimizeRx. Who are we? OptimizeRx is a digital health company. We're the nation's largest point-of-care communication platform for life sciences companies. We offer multiple physician and patient communication solutions. And we have this expanding available market where we've incorporated new solutions to connect indu