Q3 2020 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss OptimizeRx Corporation's third quarter ended September 30, 2020. With us today are the company's Chief Executive Officer, William Febbo; Company President, Miriam Paramore; Chief Financial Officer, Doug Baker; and Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Silvestro.



Following management's remarks today, we'll open the call for questions. Before we conclude the call today, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available by telephone replay via instructions in today's press release in the Investors section of the company's website.



Now I'd like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx's CEO, William Febbo. Please go ahead, sir.



William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Thanks, Sarah, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call today. The team at OPRX is healthy, focused and very grateful to have as many