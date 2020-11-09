Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss OptimizeRx Corporation's third quarter ended September 30, 2020. With us today are the company's Chief Executive Officer, William Febbo; Company President, Miriam Paramore; Chief Financial Officer, Doug Baker; and Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Silvestro.
Following management's remarks today, we'll open the call for questions. Before we conclude the call today, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available by telephone replay via instructions in today's press release in the Investors section of the company's website.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx's CEO, William Febbo. Please go ahead, sir.
William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director
Thanks, Sarah, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call today. The team at OPRX is healthy, focused and very grateful to have as many
Q3 2020 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...