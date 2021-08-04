Q2 2021 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

OptimizeRx Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. With us today is the Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx, William Febbo. He is joined by Company Chief Financial Officer, Doug Baker; and Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Silvestro.



William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you, Melinda. Good afternoon. Before we begin our review of the quarter, we just wanted to express our warm wishes to everyone on the call today. I hope that you're all having an enjoyable summer in retrospect of all that has occurred