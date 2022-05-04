Q1 2022 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Hi, everyone. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining OptimizeRx for our first call of the new fiscal year. Our mission remains to stay ahead of health care's rapidly evolving digital transformation, building a more informed and empowered health care community by developing new technology solutions that help people start and stay on life impacting therapies.



In executing our operating strategy, we have the privilege of serving doctors and patients at the point of care, but also enabling our pharma clients digital engagement and connectivity at a time when the need could not be greater. Our technology solutions and market-leading HCP network are a pragmatic choice for our clients, who are looking for strong digital connection to their