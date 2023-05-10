Q1 2023 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining OptimizeRx's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Discussion.



With us today is the Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx, Will Febbo. He is joined by company Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Ed Stelmakh; Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Silvestro; General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer; Marion Odence-Ford; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Andrew D'Silva.



At the conclusion of today's earnings call, some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during today's call will be provided. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for replay via webcast only. Instructions are included in today's press release and in the Investors section of the company's website.



In addition, management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures today that they believe aid in the understanding of the company's financial results. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release.



Now