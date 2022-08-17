Aug 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Trevor Levy - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining H.C. Wainwright's Second Annual Ophthalmology Conference. My name is Trevor levy and I'm on corporate access team at H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory, and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. We have a total of 26 publishing analysts and 643 companies covered across all sectors. Please visit hcwco.com for more information.



Please join us for one-on-one meetings, corporate presentations, and panels that will be available live and streaming on August 17. With that said, have a productive and enjoyable day. And I'd like to introduce our presenter, please welcome Megan Baldwin, CEO of Opthea Limited.



Megan Baldwin - Opthea Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Thanks very much. And thank you very much to H.C. Wainwright for this opportunity to talk about Opthea and our eye disease therapeutic OPT-302.



Many