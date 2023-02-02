Feb 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Megan Baldwin - Opthea Limited - CEO & MD



Hello, everyone, and thank you very much for this opportunity to participate in the Sequire Biotechnology Conference. It's a pleasure today to be here to take you through Opthea's program for the treatment of wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.



We have a Phase-3 assay that's currently in clinical development. We're actively recruiting patients into two Phase-3 clinical trials where we are looking to read out the top line data from those Phase-3 studies in the second half of 2024. So very exciting assay. I think it really has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for a very large market, which is the wet-AMD market, for which there is currently only limited treatment available for patients.



So a little bit about Opthea Limited. We are a two-listed company. We were actually founded in 1984, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. And we really become focused on ophthalmology in 2014 when we started developing OPT-302, which is a novel VEGF-C/D trap inhibitor for the treatment of the leading cause of blindness in people over the age o