Mar 13, 2023 / 06:40PM GMT

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Great. Thank you so very much. Again, thanks to the operators for making this so easy. People, I think, have little idea of how much technical stuff -- hurdles need to be overcome.



We have with us Megan Baldwin and Tim from Opthea. I've gotten to know Tim just recently; Megan for a very, very, very long period of time. And Megan has been doing stellar work in getting Opthea in two Phase 3 trials in wet AMD, with some really great data in Phase 2, both in wet AMD and DME. And we'll talk about that today.



So both of you, welcome. I really appreciate having you here.



Tim Morris - Opthea Limited - CFO



Thanks, Hartaj.



Megan Baldwin - Opthea Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Thanks, Hartaj.



Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



And maybe what we can do is -- Megan, if you want to just give us about a five-minute overview of where the company is now, and then we can go from there.



