OptiNose Inc To Discuss ReOpen2 Topline Results Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ReOpen2 top line results.(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jonathan Neely, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Neely - OptiNose, Inc. - VP of IR & Business Operations



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review the top line results from the XHANCE ReOpen2 Phase III clinical trial. I'm joined today by our CEO, Peter Miller; and our President and Chief Operating Officer, Ramy Mahmoud. During this call, we will refer to slides that can be viewed on our website, optinose.com, in the Investors section.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual result