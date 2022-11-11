Q3 2022 Orgenesis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Orgenesis Third Quarter 2022 Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. David Waldman, Investor Relations. David, the floor is yours.



David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Orgenesis' Third Quarter 2022 Business Update Conference Call. On the call with us this morning are Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer; and Neil Reithinger, Chief Financial Officer. If you have any questions after the call, would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.



This conference call contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended in Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon current expecta