Q2 2023 Orgenesis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. And welcome to the Orgenesis' Second Quarter 2023 Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions) A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, David Waldman, Investor Relations. You may begin.



David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Orgenesis' Second Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. On the call with us this morning are Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer; and Neil Reithinger, Chief Financial Officer. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212 671-1020. This conference call contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.



These forward-loo