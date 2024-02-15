What's Driving O-I Glass Inc's Surprising 11% Stock Rally?

O-I Glass Inc (OI, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $2.54 billion. The current price of O-I Glass shares is $16.39, reflecting a significant 12.57% gain over the past week and an 11.12% gain over the past three months. When compared to the GF Value of $16.74, the stock is currently deemed to be Fairly Valued, a shift from its previous status of Modestly Undervalued when the GF Value was at $16.28. This change in valuation suggests that the stock is now trading closer to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Company Overview

O-I Glass Inc, a titan in the Packaging & Containers industry, holds the title of the world's largest manufacturer of glass bottles. With a significant portion of its revenue—70%—originating from international markets, O-I Glass boasts a strong market presence in Europe, North America, and Brazil. The company's product portfolio primarily caters to the beer industry, although it also serves the wine, soda, spirits, condiments, and food sectors. Looking ahead, O-I Glass aims to sustain or even enhance its dominant market positions across its key regions.

Assessing Profitability

O-I Glass Inc's Profitability Rank stands at a robust 7 out of 10, indicating a strong likelihood of continued profitability. The company's Operating Margin is impressive at 11.82%, surpassing 81.68% of 382 companies in the same industry. However, the Return on Equity (ROE) presents a negative figure of -5.76%, which, despite being better than 90.74% of its peers, suggests issues with equity efficiency. Similarly, the Return on Assets (ROA) at -1.08% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at -14.15% are areas of concern, although they still outperform a majority of competitors. O-I Glass has managed to maintain profitability for 8 out of the past 10 years, a testament to its resilience and operational efficiency.

Growth Prospects

The Growth Rank for O-I Glass is positioned at a moderate 5 out of 10. The company has seen a 6.20% increase in its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming all 365 companies in its industry. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a modest 1.20%, indicating slower growth in the more extended period. Future projections estimate a Total Revenue Growth Rate of 2.24% over the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 42.22% of the industry. The EPS without NRI Growth Rate is expected to decline by -3.20%, a figure that, while not favorable, is still better than the performance of some companies in the sector.

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable shareholders of O-I Glass Inc, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) leads with a 1.33% stake, holding 2,062,261 shares. Following him is Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 469,100 shares, representing 0.3% of the company. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant position with 459,500 shares, equating to another 0.3% of O-I Glass.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, O-I Glass Inc stands strong with a market cap of $2.54 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP, Financial) trails with a market cap of $2.17 billion, while Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE, Financial) is slightly ahead at $2.56 billion. Greif Inc (GEF, Financial), another competitor, has a market cap of $2.9 billion, indicating a closely contested space within the Packaging & Containers industry.

Conclusion

O-I Glass Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a 12.57% gain over the past week and an 11.12% gain over the past three months. The company's valuation has shifted from Modestly Undervalued to Fairly Valued, reflecting its current market price's alignment with its intrinsic value. O-I Glass's strategic market position and business strategy, coupled with its strong profitability metrics and moderate growth prospects, make it a noteworthy player in the industry. The presence of significant shareholders like Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) adds an extra layer of investor confidence. When juxtaposed with its competitors, O-I Glass Inc demonstrates a robust market capitalization, underscoring its competitive edge in the Packaging & Containers sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.