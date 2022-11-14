Q3 2022 Oatly Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Oatly's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions] as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rachel Ulsh from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rachel Perkins Ulsh -



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Oatly's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. On today's call are Toni Petersson, Chief Executive Officer; and Christian Hanke, Chief Financial Officer. Jean-Christophe Flatin, Global President; and Daniel Ordonez, Chief Operating Officer, will also be available for questions.



Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, business strategy, market growth and anticipated cost savings. These statements are based on management's current expectations a