Q1 2021 Ontrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Caroline Paul - The Gilmartin Group - Principal



Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Terren Peizer, Executive Chairman; Jonathan Mayhew, Chief Executive Officer; and Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believes, estimates, expects, intend, guidance, confidence, targets, projects and some other expressions typically are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statemen