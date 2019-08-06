Q2 2019 Otter Tail Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Loren Hanson - Otter Tail Corporation - Assistant Secretary



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call. My name is Loren Hanson, and I manage Otter Tail's Investor Relations area. Last night, we announced our second quarter 2019 earnings results. Our complete earnings release and slides accompanying this call are available on our website at ottertail.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today. With me on the call today are Chuck MacFarlane, Otter Tail Corporation's President and CEO; and Kevin Moug, Otter Tail Corporation's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call as noted on Slide 2.