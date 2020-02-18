Feb 18, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. And welcome to Otter Tail Corporation's 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to the company for opening comments.
Loren Hanson - Otter Tail Corporation - Assistant Secretary
Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our call. My name is Loren Hanson, and I manage Otter Tail's Investor Relations area.
Last night, we announced our 2019 earnings results and our 2020 earnings per share guidance range. Our complete earnings release and slides accompanying this call are available on our website at ottertail.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today. With me on the call today are Chuck MacFarlane, Otter Tail Corporation's President and CEO; and Kevin Moug, Otter Tail Corporation's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I wanted to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call. As noted on Slide 2, these statements represent our current judgment or opinion of what the future
Q4 2019 Otter Tail Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 18, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...