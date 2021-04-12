Otter Tail Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 12, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Otter Tail Corporation's 111th Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to turn the meeting over to the corporation.



Nathan Ivey Partain - Otter Tail Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you and good morning. I'm Nathan Partain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otter Tail Corporation. Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. On behalf of our directors, officers and employees, I thank you for attending. Like last year, we are holding a virtual-only meeting due to the ongoing public health risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Your safety and health remains a priority to us, and we believe the virtual platform creates an experience similar to our in-person meetings while also allowing shareholders to participate from anywhere in the world.



In light of the financial strain the pandemic has placed on so many in our communities, once again, Otter Tail Corporation Foundation has donated an amount to the local Fergus Falls food shelf, which would otherwise have been spent on meals at an