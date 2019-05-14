Q1 2019 Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to Oxbridge Re's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. My name is Christie, and I will be your conference operator this afternoon. (Operator Instructions)



Joining us for today's presentation is Oxbridge Re's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Madhu; and Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Wrendon Timothy. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to remind everyone that this call is also being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast replay until June 14, 2019, on the Investor Information section of the Oxbridge Re website at www.oxbridgere.com.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Wrendon Timothy, Chief Financial Officer of Oxbridge Re, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements that will be made by management during this call. Sir, please proceed.



Wrendon Timothy - Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited - CFO & Secretary



Thank you, operator. During today's call, there will be forward