Q2 2020 Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to Oxbridge Re's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings. My name is Melinda, and I will be your conference operator this afternoon. (Operator Instructions) Joining us for today's presentation is Oxford (sic) [Oxbridge] Re's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Madhu; and Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Wrendon Timothy. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. I would like to remind everyone that this call is being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast replay until 2020 on the Investor Information section of the Oxbridge Re website at www.oxbridgere.com. Now I would like to turn the call over to Wrendon Timothy, Chief Financial Officer of Oxbridge Re, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements that will be made by management during this call. Sir, please proceed.



Wrendon Timothy - Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited - CFO & Secretary



Thank you, operator. During today's call,