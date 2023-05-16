Q4 2023 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to today's Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Fiscal Quarter Conference Call. My name is Adam, and I will be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the floor over to CEO, Jonathan Cohen, to begin. So Jonathan, please go ahead when you are ready.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Joe Kupka, our Managing Director. Bruce, could you please open our call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. The replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earl