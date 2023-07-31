Q1 2024 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corporation First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn you over to our host, Jonathan Cohen, CEO of Oxford Lane Capital. Please go ahead, Jonathan.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our CFO; and Joseph Kupka, our Managing Director. Bruce, could you open the call with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer & CFO



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earlier this morning. Please