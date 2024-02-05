Full Year 2023 Porvair PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Benjamin Stocks - Porvair PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the presentation of the results of Porvair for the financial year ending November 30, 2023. We're recording this, so we will go through the slides in the normal fashion. But we'll go quite quickly, as most of you have heard much of the story before.



So on the opening slide, I think, mainly that we've been following the same strategy for nearly 20 years now, almost exactly 20 years, of filtration laboratory and environmental markets. And if we can -- wait a minute, I've got it. I've got it.



Same strategy for 20 years. And at the bottom of the page here, we set out what this strategy does for us on a 5, 10, and 15-year view. We've added the TSR numbers for you this time. A TSR slightly capricious set of numbers, so I don't promise to show them every year, but every now and again. So that's what the strategy delivers.



In terms of what it's delivered in this particular year, it's been an unusual year. Revenues up a little bit. Last year, they were up 18%. The year before tha