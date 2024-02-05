Feb 05, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
Benjamin Stocks - Porvair PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the presentation of the results of Porvair for the financial year ending November 30, 2023. We're recording this, so we will go through the slides in the normal fashion. But we'll go quite quickly, as most of you have heard much of the story before.
So on the opening slide, I think, mainly that we've been following the same strategy for nearly 20 years now, almost exactly 20 years, of filtration laboratory and environmental markets. And if we can -- wait a minute, I've got it. I've got it.
Same strategy for 20 years. And at the bottom of the page here, we set out what this strategy does for us on a 5, 10, and 15-year view. We've added the TSR numbers for you this time. A TSR slightly capricious set of numbers, so I don't promise to show them every year, but every now and again. So that's what the strategy delivers.
In terms of what it's delivered in this particular year, it's been an unusual year. Revenues up a little bit. Last year, they were up 18%. The year before tha
Full Year 2023 Porvair PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...