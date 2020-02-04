Feb 04, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone. Welcome to the PAA and PAGP Fourth Quarter and Full 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Roy Lamoreaux, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Roy I. Lamoreaux - Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - VP, IR & Communications
Thank you, Kelly Ann. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Plains All American Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's slide presentation is posted on the Investor Relations News and Events section of our website at plainsallamerican.com.
Slide 2 contains important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. The appendix includes condensed, consolidated balance sheet information for PAGP.
Today's call will be hosted by Willie Chiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Al Swanson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Harry Pefanis, President and Chief Commercial; Jeremy Goebel, Executive Vice President, Commercial; and
Q4 2019 Plains All American Pipeline LP and Plains GP Holdings LP Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...