Nov 02, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PAA and PAGP Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Roy Lamoreaux. Please go ahead.



Roy I. Lamoreaux - Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - VP, IR & Communications



Thank you, Jino, and good afternoon, and welcome to Plains All American's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's slide presentation is posted on the Investor Relations website under the News & Events section at plainsallamerican.com or an audio replay will also be available following today's call.



Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2. The condensed consolidating balance sheet for PAGP and other reference materials are located in the appendix. Today's call will be hosted by Willie Chiang, Chairman, and CEO; and Al Swanson, Executive Vice President, and CFO. Other members of our team will be available for the Q&A session including Harry P