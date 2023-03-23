Q4 2022 Paltalk Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jason Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk; and Kara Jenny, Chief Financial Officer of Paltalk. Kara, the floor is yes.



Kara Jenny - Paltalk, Inc. - CFO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Paltalk operating and financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings results press release, which was issued earlier today after the market closed at 4:00 PM Eastern time. This call is being webcast and will be available for replay.



In our remarks today, we will include statements that are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements about future results of operations, business strategies, and plans, our relationships with our customers as well as market and potentia