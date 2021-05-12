Q1 2021 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Cristal, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pangaea Logistics Solutions First Quarter 2021 Earnings Teleconference. Our hosts for today's call are Mr. Ed Coll, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Gianni Del Signore, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard time. The recording can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367, domestic, or (404) 537-3406, international and referencing ID #7074367. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Sean Silva from Prosek Partners.



Sean Silva - Prosek LLC - VP of IR



Thank you, and thank you for joining us today for this morning's first quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Pangaea Logistics Solutions. With us today from the company are Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ed Coll; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Gianni Del Signore.



Before I turn the call over to Ed, I'd like to read the safe harbor